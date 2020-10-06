Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Visa Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.54 on Monday. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day moving average is $188.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

