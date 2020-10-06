Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on General Motors’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for General Motors in a research report issued on Sunday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Shares of GM stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 246.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 714.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

