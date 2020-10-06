JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.85.

NYSE GNRC opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.82. Generac has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $208.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Generac by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at $1,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 3.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

