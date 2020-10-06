Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend payment by 78.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $896.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JOUT shares. Sidoti raised Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In related news, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $335,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $83,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,748 shares of company stock worth $587,092. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

