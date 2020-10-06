JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 671,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,714,477. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

