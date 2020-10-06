JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.32.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $99.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 309,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 54,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.