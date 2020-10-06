JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9,332.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,135 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 126.3% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. 2,429,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

