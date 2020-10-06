K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDF. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.53 ($7.68).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €6.98 ($8.21) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06. K&S has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of €13.60 ($16.00).

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

