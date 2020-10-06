Keep Network Price Down 19.2% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00006659 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $618,083.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00264726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.01498571 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00157562 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

