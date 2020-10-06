Kempner Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 76,048 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,940 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.57. 242,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,080,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

