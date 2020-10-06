KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KERING S A/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. KERING S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KERING S A/ADR (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.