Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KROS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, September 13th.

Shares of KROS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.19. 1,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $65.50.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

