Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

KDP stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

