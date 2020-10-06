Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €81.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGX. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.92 ($77.56).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €78.54 ($92.40) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.04. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.