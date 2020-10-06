Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Reduced by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 63.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of -206.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

