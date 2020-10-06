Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $42,098.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,847.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,762 shares of company stock worth $169,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 708.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 166,447 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 129,451 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

