Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $87,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,762 shares of company stock valued at $169,633. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,396.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 622,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $8,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 507.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 708.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 166,447 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.