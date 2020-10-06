Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) Shares Down 20%

Kuuhubb Inc (CVE:KUU)’s stock price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 308,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 604% from the average session volume of 43,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52.

About Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU)

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, development, and distribution of a portfolio of products in the digital entertainment space. It primarily focuses on lifestyle and mobile game applications for the female audience. It develops Recolor, a digital coloring book application; Neybers, an interior design game application; and My Hospital, a medical simulation game application.

