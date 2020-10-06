L Brands (NYSE:LB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.51

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 4072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LB. Loop Capital raised their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Get L Brands alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in L Brands by 610.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 128.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.