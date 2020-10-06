Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

LADR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of LADR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 69.85 and a quick ratio of 69.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $906.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.26. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 242.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,257 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,583.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 849,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 798,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 65.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,625 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,683,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.