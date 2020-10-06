Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 58 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a CHF 49 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 47 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 50.78.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

