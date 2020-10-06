Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Lake Shore Bancorp stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Lake Shore Bancorp has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $79.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Lake Shore Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

