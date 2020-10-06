Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.50. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lake Shore Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

