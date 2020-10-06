Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.06. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

