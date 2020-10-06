Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Shares of DADA opened at $26.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

New Dada owns and operates an online crowdsourcing logistics portal and provides local instant delivery service. The company was formerly known as Dada Nexus Limited and changed its name to New Dada in April 2016. New Dada was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.