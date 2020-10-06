Life Settlement Assets A (LSAA.L) (LSAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Life Settlement Assets A (LSAA.L) (LON:LSAA) declared a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 26.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Life Settlement Assets A (LSAA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LSAA opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.91. Life Settlement Assets A has a 12-month low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

