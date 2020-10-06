Lightstreams Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $3,474.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars.

