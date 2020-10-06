LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $2.99 million and $270,392.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.30 or 0.04865099 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032438 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,413,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,591,165 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

