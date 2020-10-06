Limoneira (LMNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 23rd

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has increased its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.99. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. Equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $43,627.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

