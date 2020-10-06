LINKA Price Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, LINKA has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One LINKA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $14,638.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020267 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.83 or 0.04858268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032806 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.