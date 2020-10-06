Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0109 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $579,550.60 and approximately $114,265.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00260209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00036760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.01499987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00157922 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

