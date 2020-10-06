Lisk Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $139.23 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00010319 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, YoBit, Binance and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021338 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020364 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014747 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,069,899 coins and its circulating supply is 126,037,843 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coindeal, Cryptopia, OKEx, YoBit, Huobi, ChaoEX, Exrates, Bit-Z, Upbit, Bitbns, Livecoin, Gate.io, BitBay, Poloniex, Coinbe, Binance, Coinroom, HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.