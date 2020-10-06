Litecoin Price Hits $45.85 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and $2.65 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $45.85 or 0.00429327 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002811 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,607,078 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.