Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 9.2%

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) shares dropped 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.27 and last traded at C$19.12. Approximately 746,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 400,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.05.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.26.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total transaction of C$736,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 867,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,827,619.34.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.