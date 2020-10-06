Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.65

Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 96091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Get Livent alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Livent by 282.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Livent by 27,279.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.