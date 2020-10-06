Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 189.32 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,078 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

