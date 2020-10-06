LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 89.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

NYSE LTC opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.80. LTC Properties has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

