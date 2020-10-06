Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS GMDMF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

