Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSGS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,436. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of ($6.96) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

