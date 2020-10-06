Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Lowered to Accumulate at Erste Group

Erste Group lowered shares of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Get Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt alerts:

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.