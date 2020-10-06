Maincoin One Day Volume Reaches $9,214.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Maincoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $9,214.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $524.69 or 0.04890658 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

