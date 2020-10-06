MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $4,760.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00262152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00037269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00086087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.01537150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00163588 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

