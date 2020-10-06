Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Marchex stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Marchex had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,388,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

