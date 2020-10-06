Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.33 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

MRTN opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $463,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $7,634,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $7,146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 133.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 278,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,462,000 after purchasing an additional 244,390 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

