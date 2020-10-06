Martyn Coffey Acquires 22 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75) per share, for a total transaction of £147.40 ($192.60).

Marshalls stock traded up GBX 14.44 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 679.94 ($8.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.23. Marshalls plc has a twelve month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 876 ($11.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 641.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 625.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (7.25) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Marshalls plc will post 2658.0091985 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

