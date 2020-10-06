Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a research note issued on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

NYSE MAS opened at $56.07 on Monday. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Masco by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.