Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) fell 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 233,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 160,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of $23.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) Company Profile (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a graphite mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.