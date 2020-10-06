Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Benchmark

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $108.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.70. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $108.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 168,533 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter worth about $700,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

