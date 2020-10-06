Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Matthews International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $740.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Matthews International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 24,304 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

