MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $69.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. MAXIMUS has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAXIMUS will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $427,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $428,041.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,372. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 237.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

